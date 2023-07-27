Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too Release Date Announced

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! teams Mystery Incorporated with Krypto, who is trying to save the world despite the Justice League being missing.

Almost a year after a data breach revealed plans for a Scooby-Doo! original movie featuring Krypto the Super-Dog, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!, a direct-to-home release that will be available in September on Digital, as well as on DVD at Walmart stores in the U.S. The cast list does not immediately reference the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were spotted in screenshots in the 2022 leak, but it seems likely this is the same film. That movie, reportedly titled Scooby-Doo! Meets Krypto, appeared to use character designs from the 2006-2007 Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes show.

Confirmed to appear in Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! are Superman, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Mercy Graves, Joker, Harley Quinn, Solmon Grundy, and Wonder Woman. Tara Strong, who originated the role of Harley Quinn on Batman: The Animated Series, will return to the role for the movie.

The movie will be available in the US to purchase Digitally at retailers everywhere, and on DVD only at Walmart on September 26, 2023 The all-new, feature-length film brings together the Scooby gang and the DC Universe. In Canada, Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available to purchase Digitally on September 26, 2023 and on DVD October 24, 2023 at retailers everywhere.

While Mystery Inc. has teamed up with various superheroes over the years in stand-alone movies, cartoons, and comic books, this marks the most expansive DC crossover to date, with multiple superheroes sharing the screen with Scooby and the gang all at once.

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the movie:

The world's greatest heroes, DC's Justice League, have mysteriously vanished and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice. Now it's up to the world's greatest super sleuths, Scooby and the gang, to solve the mystery and save our heroes...with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog!

Returning as the voices of the Scooby gang are Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley and Grey Delisle as Daphne Blake as well as Wonder Woman. Also featured in the voice cast are P.J. Byrne as J.B., Victoria Grace as Mercy, Charles Halford as Lex Luthor, Nolan North as the Joker and Superman, Tara Strong as Helen, Lois Lane and Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Perry White, James Arnold Taylor as Jimmy Olsen and Rex Ruthor and Niccole Thurman as Mayor Fleming.

Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton directs Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! from a script by T.K. O'Brian. Producers are Rick Morales and Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) and Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will be available on September 26, 2023 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. In the US, DVD will be available to purchase on September 26, 2023 in store and online only at Walmart, and in Canada DVD will be available on October 24, 2023 in store and online at retailers everywhere. Pre-order your copy now.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE THREE BONUS SCOOBY-DOO EPISODES

The Scooby of a Thousand Faces!

What a Night, for a Dark Knight!

One Minute Mysteries!" Guest Starring The Flash

Pricing and film information:

PRODUCT SRP

Digital purchase $14.99 SRP

DVD $19.98 SRP US ($24.98 Canada)

Languages: English, Spanish, French

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French

Running Time: approx. 78 minutes

Rated: Not Rated