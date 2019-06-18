SDCC Announces Exclusive Dragon Ball, Evangelion Funko Pops

San Diego Comic-Con is right round the corner for attendees, and it seems the event is getting ready to reel in all the money it can. After all, the annual convention will have some exclusive Funko Pop! figures as always, and anime fans will not want to miss out on this year’s best offers.

Recently, SDCC went live with several of its big exclusive reveals, and anime was on the top of the list. A slew of anime series will get exclusive figures this year with Dragon Ball Z adding two into the mix.

“Bring home your favorite animated characters with San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Pop! Vegeta (Hot Topic) and Pop! Gotenks (BoxLunch) as a ghost from Dragon Ball Z,” Funko confirmed before showing off the goodies.

A red chrome Vegeta will be sold at the event and through Hot Topic as an exclusive. As for Gotenks, the ghostly fusion will hit up shelves at SDCC and afterwards through Box Lunch as an exclusive.

Outside of Dragon Ball Z, other series like RWBY and Neon Genesis Evangelion are getting shout outs. The Rooster Teeth series will bring an exclusive Funko of Ruby Rose to the event where she dons a hooded cape and scythe. As for the other, Evangelion fans will be able to live it up with an exclusive Asuka figure. The red-haired heroine can be seen in her usual school uniform, and fans will also be able to pick these two figures up at Hot Topic after SDCC comes to a close.

These are not the only convention exclusives announced for Funko, so you don’t need to worry if anime is outside of your realm. Funko confirmed it will have several Marvel figures for sale at the event. Characters like Wong, Minn-Erva, Gamora, and Man-Thing will debut at the convention before heading to respective retailers later in the summer.

