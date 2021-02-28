Jose Manuel Cortizas, Beloved Shin-chan Star, Dies at 58

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of one beloved talent. It has been reported that José Manuel Cortizas, a well-known sports commentator and Crayon Shin-chan actor, has passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19. The actor was 58 years old.

The report comes from El Correo, a sports paper that has followed Cortizas since he was hospitalized for COVID-19 at the start of February. The paper says the actor was taken to Cruces Hospital last Friday following intensive treatment at Urduliz Hospital. Unfortunately, Cortizas passed away not long after arriving at the new hospital.

De 58 años, ha fallecido víctima de las consecuencias derivadas de la Covid-19 https://t.co/M6NSDT0MAF — El Correo (@elcorreo_com) February 27, 2021

For anime lovers, they may know Cortizas best for voicing the father in Crayon Shin-chan. The actor has voiced Hiroshi Nohara in the show's European Spanish dub since day one. Shin-chan is an incredibly popular series in Spain, so many came to love Cortizas through the program. Cortizas also did secondary voices for the show's dub, and his work outside of anime endeared him to sports fans around Spain.

Our thoughts are with Cotizas' loved ones at this difficult time. May he rest peace.