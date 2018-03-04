Jonghyun’s Final Comeback Track “Only One You Need” Spotted Online

Earlier today, one of k-pop‘s most beloved stars was laid to rest. Kim Jonghyun passed away earlier this week after an apparent suicide attempt, and fans from around the world are still reeling from the tragedy. Now, audio of the singer’s final comeback has hit Youtube, and fans are cherishing the special single.

This month, Jonghyun celebrated his recent successes with fans at a solo concert in South Korea. It was there the singer performed a special song which Jonghyun said was meant to be released in 2018. The comeback single was titled “Only One You Need”, and the star told fans he wrote it to help fans whenever they may be grieving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I made this song to tell someone not to be sad when you are in pain when a person you love is gone,” the singer explained.

Jonghyun performed “Only One You Need” live for fans, and one of the concert’s attendees have shared its audio. The song which last just over three minutes is begins melancholic before its tempo picks up. Jonghyun’s smooth vocals are in peak form for the performance, and fans are taking the song’s message to heart in light of his recent passing.

As of right now, there is no word on whether SM Entertainment will release Jonghyun’s final comeback. The singer was slated to return with new songs in 2018 and had complete filming a music video shortly before his death.

Jonghyun’s tragic death has sparked a conversation within the k-pop fandom about the importance of mental health. In the past, the beloved singer spoke openly about his on-going struggles with Seasonal Affective Disorder. As an advocate for mental health, Jonghyun’s passing came as a shock to fans around the world, and the fandom hopes to start meaningful conversations about the topic despite South Korea’s conservative views towards it.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis, there are resources available out there. There are suicide prevention services available both within in the U.S. and internationally which can be reached at anytime.