New Anime Poll Ranks Shonen Jump's Strongest Heroines

There are more anime characters out there than fans could count, but of course, they all have their favorites. From Kagome to Vash, there is a protagonist out there for everyone. When it comes to shonen series, fans will do just about anything to prove their love, and that much was proven this week. After all, a recent poll in Japan just shared which shonen heroines fans find the strongest, and a Naruto lead took home the prize.

The update comes from Goo Ranking as the website asked users which female characters in Weekly Shonen Jump is the most strong-willed of them all. It was there a few thousand sent in their answers, and Sakura Haruno came in first place with more than double what second place earned.

As for the other ranked heroines, Jujutsu Kaisen landed in second place thanks to Maki. Jolyne Cujoh of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure landed in third place while Gintama's Kagura followed. Makima earned fifth place for Chainsaw Man before Gintama returned in sixth place for Tae. As for seventh place, Yoruichi scored a spot ahead of Dragon Ball's very own Bulma. And for the final two spots, Nami of One Piece came in ninth place before City Hunter's Kaori wrapped the top ten.

Clearly, the responses here cover a wild range of series, but no heroine could beat out Sakura. The pink-haired ninja may have caused debate with fans during her genin years, but Sakura grew into a fine fighter by the time Naruto Shippuden was released. As part of Team 7, Sakura became a vital part of the Hidden Leaf's forces, and she is still a badass heroine to this day. And given this new poll, well – it seems the anime fandom at large is ready to recognize her reputation.

What do you think about this latest anime breakdown? Do you side with this shonen ranking? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!