Shonen Jump Artists Honor Food Wars’ Final Volume with New Art

Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma came to an end earlier this Summer, and it’s a pretty big deal considering just how long the series has been a part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Although it seems like the series was ended under great circumstances, it’s still a bitter sweet taste to realize that the series might either be done for good or potentially revisited a long way down the line. Either way, the final volume of the series was released in Japan and that’s ample cause to celebrate as some of Shonen Jump’s greats paid tribute with slick art.

The final volume for the series featured a series of new sketches commemorating the series from notable creators such as Eiichiro Oda, Yuki Tabata, and Kohei Horikoshi, with each of them bringing their own distinct style to the fan-favorite series. Check them out below!

Shonen Jump mangaka drawings of Shokugeki no Soma characters in commemoration for its final volume pic.twitter.com/RvRcfrofSd — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) October 3, 2019

One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda shared a fun take on main characters Soma and Erina, Black Clover‘s Yuki Tabata crafted a fierce spread of multiple characters, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs‘ Tadahiro Miura shared an adorable take on Ikumi Mito the meat chef, and My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi put his sultry take on one of Erina’s many exaggerated reactions to good tasting food over the course of the series.

Seeing Food Wars‘ characters translated in such fun ways across four very distinct styles proves just how well those characters were crafted in the first place. The characters have had many looks and styles over the course of the series, and debuted one final makeover with the series’ final entry. The special epilogue for the series features a pretty hefty time jump in order to close many of narrative threads, and it’s something fans are hoping pops up in a future season of the anime series.

Speaking of the anime, Food Wars: The Fourth Plate will be debuting in Japan on October 11th. Fans will be available to stream the series on Crunchyroll outside of the United States alongside its premiere in Japan along with many other highly anticipated returns coming in the Fall season.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.