‘Shonen Jump’ Releasing Album With All Of Your Favorite Anime Themes

Have you ever just jammed out to your favorite anime theme songs? Shueisha is about to make it much easier with its latest release.

To celebrate Weekly Shonen Jump‘s 50th Anniversary, Shueisha is releasing a collection of 50 theme songs from its most popular series like Naruto, Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece. The album is currently set for a January 10 release and is currently taking pre-orders over at Sony Music Japan for 2,500 yen.

Read on for the list of tracks included in Volume 1 below:

1. Naruto: “GO!!!” (FLOW)

2. Bleach: “*~Asterisk~” (ORANGE RANGE)

3. Haikyuu!!: “Tenchi Gaeshi” (NICO Touches the Walls)

4. World Trigger: “Ashita no Hikari” (AAA)

5. D.Gray-man: “Gekidou” (UVERworld)

6. Yu Yu Hakusho: “Hohoemi no Bakudan” (Yoko Ishida)

7. Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho: “Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho” (Masanobu Shishikura)

8. Dr. Slump: “Waiwai World” (Ado Mizumori & Koorogi ’73)

9. City Hunter: “Get Wild” (TM NETWORK)

10. Nisekoi: “CLICK” (ClariS)

11. Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: “Fast Forward” (MONKEY MAJIK)

12. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: “voice” (CLOUD)

13. Hell Teacher Nube: “Bari Bari Saikyou No. 1” (FEEL SO BAD)

14. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: “JoJo ~Sono Chi no Sadame~” (Hiroaki Tommy Tominaga)

15. Cat’s Eye: “CAT’S EYE” (Anri)

16. Kinnikuman: “Kinnikuman Go Fight!” (Akira Kushida)

17. Assassination Classroom: “Seishun Satsubatsuron” (Class 3-E Song Unit)

18. Dragon Ball Z: “CHA LA HEAD CHA LA” (Hironobu Kageyama)

19. One Piece: “BELIEVE” (Folder5)

20. Captain Tsubasa: “Moete HERO” (Hiroyuki Okita)

21. Fist of the North Star: “Ai wo Torimodose!!” (Crystal King)

22. Death Note: “What’s up, people!” (Maximum the Hormone)

23. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: “Baton Road” (KANA-BOON)

24. Naruto Shippuden: “Kaze” (Yamazaru)

25. Captain Tsubasa: “Fuyu no Lion” (Hiroyuki Okita)

26. DNA²: “Single Bed” (Sharam Q)

27. Dr. Slump: “Kao Dekaai” (Funta)

28. City Hunter: “Go Go Heaven” (Yoshiyuki Ohsawa)

29. Gintama: “Tougenkyou Alien” (serial TV drama)

30. Toroki: “Samba de Toriko!!!” (Hyadain)

31. Beelzebub: “Hey!!!” (FLOW)

32. Naruto: “Haruka Kanata” (Asian Kung-Fu Generation)

33. Food Wars!: Shougeki no Soma: “Kibou no Uta” (ULTRA TOWER)

34. D.Gray-man: “INNOCENT SORROW” (abingdon boys school)

35. Level E: Yume ~Mugen no Kanata~ (ViViD)

36. Beelzebub: “Dadada” (Group Tamashi)

37. The Prince of Tennis: “Make You Free” (Kimeru)

38. REBORN!: “Boys and Girls” (LM.C)

39. One Piece: “Hikari e” (The Babystars)

40. Gintama: “Donten” (DOES)

41. Bakuman: “Moshimo no Hanashi” (nano.RIPE)

42. Nisekoi: “Rally Go Round” (LiSA)

43. HUNTER X HUNTER (2011): “Just Awake” (Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas)

44. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: “Rising Rainbow” (Misokkasu)

45. Bleach: “Ichirin no Hana” (HIGH and MIGHTY COLOR)

46. Eyeshield 21: “Honno no Running Back” (SHORT LEG SUMMER)

47. Naruto Shippuden: “Hero’s Come Back!!” (nobodyknows+)

48. SKET DANCE: “Michi” (The Sketchbook)

49. Kuroko’s Basketball: “Can Do” (GRANRODEO)

50. Haikyuu!!: “Imagination” (SPYAIR)

via Crunchyroll