Smiling Friends Goes Full Dragon Ball Z in Awesome Adult Swim Video: Watch

Smiling Friends has gone full Dragon Ball Z in an awesome new animation shared by Adult Swim. Dragon Ball and Adult Swim go hand in hand as the franchise was once one of Toonami’s biggest hits. Adult Swim and the Toonami block in general can likely be attributed to many anime fans watching hit shows for the first real time. Due to many of the shows licensed and curated for the block, lots of these franchises were able to find huge audiences in the United States and other territories outside of Japan during a time when shows weren’t as easily accessible as they are now.

But while Adult Swim has always been welcoming to anime, that arm also extends towards its many original animated series projects as well. Smiling Friends has been a runaway hit since it premiered many years ago, and fans have fallen in love with its characters that can be put in pretty much any situation. Now that’s been put to a whole new test as Smiling Friends has taken over one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous sequences with a cool new promo shared by Adult Swim. Check it out below.

What’s Going On With Smiling Friends?

“Smiling Ball Z” is animated and directed by Shane Derling, and even stars Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack (as Pim) and Zach Hadel (as Charlie) along with Marc M. (who voices Mr. Boss) in the place of Goku, Raditz, Piccolo and Gohan. It’s a promo that perfectly highlights why fans have come to love the wacky core cast of Smiling Friends as it’s clear that they work pretty much in any context, and would still be quite hilarious. But this promo is also a good way to get through the animated series’ surprising break this week.

Smiling Friends Season 3 is currently airing its newest episodes with Adult Swim, but has been hit with a surprise delay this week. It will be returning for its next new episode on Sunday, November 2nd at 11:30PM ET. What does sting a little more about this delay, however, was that it was teased that the next episode would be a Halloween special. So Smiling Friends’ new Halloween special will be airing sometime in November instead, and it will just miss the spooky holiday season with Adult Swim. But at least there’s much more on the way.

What’s Next for Smiling Friends?

Smiling Friends Season 3 is now airing through the rest of the Fall with Adult Swim, and thankfully the series has confirmed it’s going to have a long run with the network moving forward. The animated series has already been renewed through for both Seasons 4 and 5, so fans can look forward to many more episodes. As for how long the series is going to go, series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel opened up to ComicBook about when they want Smiling Friends to end.

“We talk about it, and we both go back and forth all the time,” Hadel stated. “Like, since the pilot, we’ve had the conversation of, ‘If we got a blank check to do as many as we wanted, how many would we do? Would we do five, eight, ten, three? It really is a vibe. Also, if we get to the point where we feel like…’Man, we’re running out of ideas,’ or ‘Oh, we already did that.’ I think that’ll be the time.”

