Smiling Friends Creators Reveal Whether The Show Is Saying Goodbye to a Fan-Favorite

Smiling Friends brought back Mr. Frog for a new episode in Season 3, and the creators behind it all have revealed whether or not the show is actually saying goodbye to the fan-favorite after the episode. Smiling Friends fans have been highly anticipating the new season of episodes, and now that they have started airing this Fall those episodes have already been meeting those high expectations. Which is especially the case when the show revisits one of its biggest recurring favorites, Mr. Frog. That hot streak continued with the newest episode as Mr. Frog returned, but was in the midst of an existential crisis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smiling Friends may not pay a lot of attention to continuity, and is willing to bend it for the sake of a hilarious joke (which has already happened this season), but the end of “Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille” seemed to actually –SPOILER— say goodbye to Mr. Frog. After having going through the episode being listless and wondering what he should actually be doing with life, he reaches a new sense of self-enlightenment before bidding goodbye to the audience for the first time. Speaking with ComicBook, series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel revealed whether or not it was an actual goodbye.

Is This the End of Mr. Frog in Smiling Friends?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

After joking a bit of whether or not they should tell us the “truth,” Michael Cusack explained, “It’s funny, because we asked ourselves the same question. From the beginning, we always wanted to do a Mr. Frog episode every season, and when we wrote this one, it just naturally kind of ended the way it does. And we kind of said to each other, ‘Is this the wrap-up of Mr. Frog? Can we do more in the next season?’ If we want him to come back, let’s just say, we’ll figure out a way where he comes back.” To which Zach Hadel responded, “We have an idea, and it will piss off probably every single person who’s a fan of that episode, but I think it’s gonna be good. It’s very Smiling Friends.”

So for those worried about whether or not this was an actual goodbye to the character, Cusack revealed, “We’re not gonna lose Mr. Frog, and I wouldn’t want people to think that, no. He’s one of our favorite characters. But you never know. Look, we’ll see. We do like how it ends now, and we’ll see, though.” But while the character has not been erased from the universe, it’s currently more up in the air for the creators as to whether or not the series will have another Mr. Frog focused episode.

Will Smiling Friends Have Another Mr. Frog Episode?

courtesy of adult swim

“Will we get another Mr. Frog episode?” Hadel continued. “That might be more up in the air. But is Mr. Frog, as a character, deleted from the Smiling Friends universe? He’s not gone. He’s not gone forever.” From the sounds of things, Smiling Friends has not fully said goodbye to Mr. Frog after the way that newest episode played out but it might change how he’s used in the future of the series.

Smiling Friends has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 with Adult Swim, and Season 3 is now airing its new episodes on Sunday evenings (with them being made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day). What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!