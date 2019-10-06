Snoop Dogg Gets Instagram Buzzing with Hilarious Dragon Ball Post

Dragon Ball has a whole roster of iconic fighters under its belt, and the franchise keeps adding on notches. Over the years, fans have found plenty of characters to pick as their favorite, and most of them have been turned into memes at some point. Now, it seems like Snoop Dogg is sharing his favorite, and the reveal has got Dragon Ball fans laughing real good.

Over on Instagram, fans let out a good laugh when Snoop Dogg hit up social media to share a post. The rapper posted a meme involving a caricature version of himself as the one and only Mercenary Tao from Dragon Ball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, the character’s flying pillar is intact in the meme. It is just a bit – well – higher than usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 5, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

As you can see above, the Instagram meme puts Snoop Dogg’s head on top. The figure is flying fast on Tao’s usual pillar, but the concrete structure has been replaced with a giant joint. Of course, you can imagine all of the hilarious comments this meme has gotten all thanks to its druggy origins, and fans are glad Dragon Ball could be part of it.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans are wondering if Snoop Dogg is a fan of the franchise, and it seems the rapper knows of the anime. In the past, the artist did a Reddit AMA under the name Snoop Lion where he told one fan “Gogeta is a g.” Clearly, the rapper has some interest in the show, but the word is out on whether his favorite villain is actually Tao Pai Pai.

Which Dragon Ball character do you want to see Snoop Dogg meme next…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.