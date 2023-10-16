Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi to Star in Animated Series Messi and the Giants

Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi is set to star in Messi and the Giants, a series that centers on a 12-year-old Messi. The star, now 36, is the captain of the Argentinian football team, and seems to be preparing for life after the sport, reaching into the entertainment space not just with this cartoon but also with an upcoming docuseries.

Acccording to TheWrap, who first reported the story, Messi and the Giants "depicts a 12-year-old Messi as he confronts various obstacles while traveling throughout a video game on a quest to go home."



"We can't wait to share the vision and creative direction behind this inspirational series with full support from Leo and his incredible team," said Sony Music Entertainment's Fernando Cabral in a statement.



"Football is the only sport around the world that can inspire excitement and connection in the same way that storytelling does," Sony Pictures Television – Kids' Joe D'Ambrosia added. "What makes this series special is that it focuses on the same principles of good sportsmanship... it's about perseverance, resilience, teamwork and believing in yourself."

"A work in progress...," Messi said, sharing a short video (seen below) to his social media pages.

You can probably take the combination of that "work in progress" and Sony's unwillingness to share details to suggest there isn't much information yet known about the series. so keep your eye on ComicBook.com and other entertainment sites as more information becomes available in the coming months.

Sony says that Messi and the Giants will be available in English, Spanish and "many other languages." More details on that will come before it premieres. Sony Pictures Television — Kids and Leo Messi Management serve as producers. Messi is also set to appear in Apple TV+'s Messi Meets America.