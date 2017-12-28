Web-Manga ‘Something About Us’ To Get Live-Action Adaptation

If you are into web-comics, then you should know one of the industry’s biggest titles is getting adapted. According to new reports, Something About Us will be getting a live-action series in 2018.

As reported by Soompi, a source working in the South Korean entertainment industry revealed the popular web-comic will head to TV next year. Right now, there are no details about which studio is shopping the adaptation, but reports have revealed one actor who is being eyed to star. Seo Kang Joon has reportedly received an offer for the show, and fans can only assume it is for a leading role.

If you are not familiar with Something About Us, the title is one of the most popular web-comics out there. The romantic series is hosted on Lezhin Comics and tells a college love story between two childhood friends. The series began in October 2014 under creator Lee Yunji and wrapped earlier this year in April. So far, the web-comic has amassed over 100 million views and become one of the industry’s biggest series.

There has been no confirmation about the adaptation or Kang Joon’s involvement as of yet. However, the actor’s entertainment company did slip a statement addressing the casting rumor, saying, “Although it is true that Seo Kang Joon has received an offer to appear in the drama version of ‘Something About Us,’ nothing has been decided yet.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Something About Us below:

“They consider themselves the best of friends. Others seem to think otherwise. There’s something about their relationship that’s hard to describe. What will become of these two “friends”?”

Are you excited to see this popular web-comic get the Korean drama treatment?