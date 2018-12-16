‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Nabs Massive Anime Dub Cast

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has finally released in theaters in the United States, but fans in Japan will unfortunately have to wait until next March to see the film for themselves.

Luckily, the wait will be worth it as the first members of the Japanese dub cast have been confirmed and they are all major players in the anime voice over industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Japanese dub of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Kensho Ono as Miles Morales, and fans will recognize him as Giorno Giovanna from the anime adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Peter Parker will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano, who can currently be heard as the voice of wacky producer, Kotaro Tatsumi in the hilarious Zombieland Saga.

As for Gwen Stacy, she will be voiced by Yuki Aoi, who is most famous for her portrayal as Madok in Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The rest of the various spider heroes have yet to be confirmed for the Japanese dub, but fans are excited to hear that it will feature as dynamic of a central trio as the English version. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits Japanese theaters on March 8, 2019, but fans in the United States can see it now!

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.

You can find more of Kensho Ono in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s famous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.