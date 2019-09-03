SpongeBob SquarePants Gets Fabulous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Anime Opening

The Golden Wind may have come and gone with the ending of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but that isn’t stopping some dedicated and creative fans from revisiting the most recent installment of the anime franchise. One fan in particular has re-created the introduction of Golden Wind using characters from none other than the run away smash hit that is Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants! Does Giorno seem like a good fit for the curmudgeonly Squidward Tentactles?

The Youtuber/Fan Artist Looer has been hard at work with not just this re-imagined Golden Wind introduction, but has followed the strange craze of not just creating memes for Spongebob Squarepants and his friends under the sea in Bikini Bottom, but also re-creating entire anime openings and endings using these Nickelodeon characters.

Creating a nearly pitch perfect recreation of Golden Wind’s first opening, “Fighting Gold” by artist/songwriter Coda, you can hardly tell that this re-enactment didn’t appear in some form or fashion in either franchise! Unlike some of the previous installments created by other Youtubers, this latest mash-up includes Spongebob villains such as Plankton, the Flying Dutchman, the Dirty Bubble, and more to add to its new cast of characters.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

For those who are somehow unfamiliar with the award winning cartoon that is Spongebob Squarepants, it was originally created for Nickelodeon in 1999 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Spawning close to 250 episodes and two feature length theatrical release movies, with a third slated for next year 2020 with It’s A Wonderful Sponge, Spongebob is arguably Nickelodeon’s most popular franchise by leaps and bounds. The official description for the series from the network is as follows:

“The character-driven toon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny), an incurably optimistic and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. Dwelling a few fathoms beneath the tropical isle of Bikini Atoll in the sub-surface city of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob lives in a two-story pineapple. Instead of taking the logical approach to everyday challenges, SpongeBob approaches life in a wayward and unconventional way. Whether searching for the ultimate spatula to perfect his burger flipping technique at the Krusty Krab, or just hanging out with his best friend Patrick (an amiable starfish), SpongeBob’s good intentions and overzealous approach to life usually create chaos in his underwater world.”