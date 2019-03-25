‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Anime Wraps With Brutal Third Reel

Spongebob Squarepants is one of the series that brought Nickelodeon to its peak, and it seems the anime fandom is giving the title one last hurrah. After a pair of fan-animators reimagined the show as an anime, the project’s final installment has gone live, and it’s an actual masterpiece.

Over on Twitter, users Narmak and Romix Music shared their ambitious take on Spongebob Squarepants. The team turned their on-going anime reels into a trilogy, and this third part shows Spongebob having a classic shonen duel with his friend-slash-rival Squidward Tentacles.

So, if you are ready to see Bikini Bottom get transported to the land of anime, then you better buckle in.

Spongebob Anime OP 3: THE FINAL ONE Thank you @RomixMusic for the song!! pic.twitter.com/NVHRe4wb2W — NARMAK (@NARMAK13) March 24, 2019

As you can see in the video above, the trailer starts with Gary singing the start of this anime opening’s theme song. It shifts to Spongebob after a brief interlude, and the pace continues to pick up speed from there.

A massive slew of characters from the show are seen, and each is better than the next. Your usual suspects like Sandy, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs are easy to spot in the reel. However, there are others like Bubble Bass and even Spongebob’s own doppleganger. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on everyone who pops up on screen.

As the trailer shows, it seems to depict a classic shonen situation between Spongebob and Squidward. The latter appears to be jealous of his neighbor as Spongebob continues to excel at the Krusty Krab. The jealously begins to warp Squidward into someone who would work with the likes of Plankton and the Flying Dutchman. So, it seems the two leads will clash heads a la Naruto and Sasuke.

If you want to watch the previous two installments of this Spongebob Squarepants anime, then you can check them out here and here.

So, what do you think about this grown-up anime adaptation?