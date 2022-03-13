Spy Classroom Is Getting Its Own Anime

Spy Classroom might not have been on your bingo card for 2022, but it looks like the manga is here to prove everyone wrong. It was not long ago fans first heard rumors that the hit series was gunning for an anime. And today, we have received confirmation that a show is already underway.

The update came straight from the manga itself. Spy Classroom confirmed it has an anime in the works with a yet-named studio. So for now, fanswill have to rely on the show’s announcement promo to figure out what is coming next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1502984973288148998?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now, if you are not familiar with Spy Classroom, the series began in January 2020 under Takemachi and Tomari. The creators worked tirelessly on their light novel for years before a manga adaptation was ordered by Monthly Comic Alive. And now, this special teaser confirms there is a lot more to come from Spy Classroom moving forward. Netizens are already feeling pretty good about this new series, and with Feel overseeing its production, fans have good reason to feel optimistic about this upcoming show. So, if you want to know more about the manga, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission-one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They’ll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren’t) to prove they’re up to the task!”

What do you think of this special anime announcement? Will you be tuning into Spy Classroom when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.