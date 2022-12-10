Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.

In the latest Spy x Family episode, Loid and his comrade in WISE, Fiona, are attempting to gain some essential intel by taking part in a tennis tournament, mixing the world of espionage with the tennis court. With two episodes left from Wit and Cloverworks, the anime franchise hasn't confirmed that new episodes are in the works, though considering the overall popularity of the series makes it a foregone conclusion at this rate. At present, the mangaka responsible for the Forgers is continuing to create new chapters of Spy x Family's manga, meaning there is plenty of territory for future anime seasons to explore.

Spy x Anya

Instagram Cosplayer Chocolat Cos 0 took the opportunity to imagine what Anya might look like when she eventually hits adulthood, attempting to show what the young telepath might look like if she were to talk the path of her mother, the Thorn Princess, instead of her father Twilight:

If you have yet to dive into this world of spies, assassins, telepaths, and clairvoyant canines, Spy x Family can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and has the following official description from the streaming service:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this fusion of mother and daughter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.