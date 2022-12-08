Spy x Family Episode 23 Preview Released

Spy x Family is only a few episodes away from bidding adieu to its first season, with the Forger Family becoming a hit for the 2022 anime roster. Netting some serious ratings around the world as Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond attempt to hold together to achieve the goal of Twilight, aka Loid's espionage alter-ego, the previous installment saw a rather hilarious tournament take place. Now, the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks has released some new images for the upcoming twenty-third episode.

A lot of the second cours of Spy x Family's first season has dove a bit more into slice-of-life comedy than overall espionage, with a number of installments focusing on two separate stories. With this latest cours beginning by adding the future-seeing dog, Bond, to the original Forger trio, the series hasn't been shy about introducing new characters. Such is the case with this latest arc that might bring the season to a close as Loid and a comrade within the spy organization known as WISE are attempting to gain some serious intel in helping them achieve their mission. Of course, the main twist of this quest is that to gain the knowledge, Loid and Fiona will need to defeat their opponents on the tennis court.

Preview x Family

New preview images have arrived for Spy x Family Episode 23, showing that the tennis tournament is far from over with the Forgers seemingly having some internal struggles that they'll also need to work out as their intricate mission involving each member of the clan continues:

"SPY x FAMILY" – Episode 23 Preview Images! pic.twitter.com/V1SkQjeJvH — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) December 8, 2022

Wit and CloverWorks have yet to confirm whether the anime adaptation will return for a second season, though it's a surefire bet that based on the number of eyes trained on the Forger Family we'll see the season return. Should Spy x Family return, it might not see both Wit and CloverWorks do the same, as we've seen numerous anime series choose new studios for individual seasons. If you're jonesing for more Forgers, you can luckily pick up the manga that has seen Tatsuya Endo release many chapters that have yet to hit the anime adaptation.

Do you think we'll get word on a Spy x Family renewal during this year's Jump Festa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Clan.