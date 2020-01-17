Star Wars’ Princess Leia Manga Announces Hiatus

With Disney+’s The Mandalorian finishing its first season recently and the final movie in the Skywalker Saga released at the end of 2019 with Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker, we come baring some bad news unfortunately. It seems that the manga adaptation of the early days of Princess Leia’s life has been delayed, due to the poor health of the writer behind the endeavor, Haruichi.

Anime News Network shared the story of how Star Wars: Leia Ojo no Shiren, or Princess Leia’s Test in English, has been delayed and how the early story of Leia growing up from a young, inexperienced princess into the leader of the rebellion that she eventually becomes may not be returning when all is said and done. The manga was inspired by Claudia Gray’s original young adult novel series, Leia: Princess Of Alderaan!

Carrie Fischer was able to portray Princess Leia in the six main Star Wars feature length films, even having a substantial role to play in the recently released The Rise Of Skywalker despite her unfortunate passing. While Leia’s character did also appear in Star Wars: Rogue One thanks in part to computer graphics creating a rendering of her from years past, we doubt this will happen once again moving forward.

In The Rise of Skywalker, it was revealed as to why Leia had discontinued her Jedi training under Luke, seeing an unfortunate fate for herself as the two were sparring with one another on what appeared to be Endor. Though she never officially became a Jedi, her connection to the Force was unmistakable and she became a mentor to Rey in the final days of her life.

Have you been reading this Star Wars manga that dives into the earlier days of Princess Leia? What have you thought of it so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Star Wars!

Star Wars: Princess Leia‘s Test has an official description of: “The story centers on 16-year-old Leia Organa as she faces a mandatory test in preparation for becoming queen of Alderaan. Leia is busy with her studies of various topics such as politics and martial arts. She falls in love with the intellectual and kindhearted fellow Alderaanian Kia, whom she meets at youth parliament. Meanwhile, Leia is fearful of the expansion of the Empire’s tyrannical rule, and she learns the important secret of her parents.”

