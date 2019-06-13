Steven Universe The Movie Will Be A Musical Featuring Songs By Chance The Rapper, Patti LuPone And More

Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe The Movie piqued a lot of interest when it was first announced, and now they’ve released a few more details regarding the movie’s theme and soundtrack. First off the movie will be a musical, which Cartoon Network spelled out in a new trailer with the literal words “It’s a Musical!”. The trailer didn’t actually show us any new footage, but it did give us more details on who would be participating in the musical film, and the list is impressive.

The trailer goes on to say “featuring new songs by Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Winners”, which include Chance The Rapper, Estelle, Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Gallant, Aimee Man, and more to be announced later. Unfortunately, we still don’t have many details regarding the actual film, though going the musical route is definitely going to make fans even more curious when the official trailer finally drops.

Steven Universe The Movie will bring Steven, Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl together once more to take on a mysterious villain, one who was teased in the original trailer. Fans can get even more insight into the creation of the movie and the characters they love in the official Steven Universe The Movie art book, which will feature character designs, storyboards, and more. You can check out the official description below.

“Go behind the scenes of Cartoon Network’s highly anticipated movie with this unique art book! This magical deep-dive into the Steven Universe movie is designed by Ryan Sands (Frontier) in conjunction with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. See preliminary character designs, witness the formation of settings and storyboards, and discover the art that shaped the full-length movie! It’s a new kind of artistic adventure with Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl, and—of course—Steven. In the meantime, eager fans can purchase the Steven Universe Coloring Book to occupy their time and prepare for the upcoming movie release.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, it revolves around a team called The Crystal Gems, a team of magical beings who defend the universe. Steven is actually half-human and half-Gem and is treated as the little brother of the team, as he’s still learning how to use the magical powers that come from his bellybutton. While he might not be as skilled or powerful as teammates Pearl, Amethyst, or Garnet, he often finds a uniquely Steven way to save the day.

