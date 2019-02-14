Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 Announced By GKIDS

If you are wanting to expand your Studio Ghibli knowledge this year, the team at GKIDS has your back. The company will be bringing back Ghibli Fest for 2019, and it has a stellar line up.

Over on Twitter, GKIDS made the announcement public with a festive post.

“Studio #Ghibli Fest 2019 will bring 9 beloved films into select theaters nationwide from April to December in both English and Japanese versions,” the company confirmed.

As for its schedule, Ghibli Fest 2019 will kick off in April with Howl’s Moving Castle and run through the end of the year. You can check out the event’s full list of films below:

“Howl’s Moving Castle: 15th Anniversary” – Sunday, April 7; Monday, April 8; and Wednesday, April 10.

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: 35th Anniversary” – Monday, May 20; Tuesday, May 21.

“Whisper of the Heart” – Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2.

“Kiki’s Delivery Service: 30th Anniversary” – Sunday, July 28; Monday, July 29; and Wednesday, July 31.

“My Neighbor Totoro” – Sunday, August 25; Monday, August 26; and Wednesday, August 28.

“The Secret World of Arrietty” – Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30

“Spirited Away” – Sunday, October 27; Monday, October 28; and Wednesday, October 30.

“Princess Mononoke” – Sunday, November 17; Monday, November 18; and Wednesday, November 20.

“The Tale of The Princess Kaguya” – Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 18.

“After two extraordinary years of STUDIO GHIBLI FESTs, we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with GKIDS once again,” Ray Nutt, the CEO of Fathom Events, said in a recent statement. “The 2019 anime series gives fans across the nation a unique opportunity to experience these renowned titles together at their local cinemas and we’re proud to be able to make these communal viewings possible.”

Chiming in, GKIDS co-founder and president Eric Beckman seconded the festival’s on-going successes.

“GKIDS is extremely proud to be bringing the beloved Studio Ghibli films back to the big screen with Fathom Events, so fans can discover and rejoice in these wonderful, iconic animated works throughout 2019!”

You can head over to GKIDS’ official website for Ghibli Fest 2019 to sign up for alerts regarding ticket sales and more. Currently, advanced tickets are slated to go up for purchase starting March 7.

