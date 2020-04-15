Studio Ghibli Stans Spill Their Most Unpopular Opinions

Studio Ghibli has been around for decades at this point, and it has a film catalog others dreams about. The company has wowed global audiences time and again with its classics. Whether it is The Tale of Princess Kaguya or Spirited Away, there is a film for everyone at Studio Ghibli, but that doesn’t mean the brand is faultless. And over on social media, fans have started sharing some of their most unpopular opinions about the company for all to see.

The ordeal began when a user know as Javi_draws made a post asking for fans to share their most unpopular Studio Ghibli opinions. It did not take long before the thread went viral, and it was there fans went off. Netizens had some big grievances to shares, and the Internet played host to their critiques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tell me your unpopular studio ghibli opinions 🍿 — ♡ JV ♡ (@javi_draws) April 13, 2020

You can see some of the most talked-about replies in the slides below. Not even films like Kiki’s Delivery Service or Howl’s Moving Castle made it out of this pitch unscathed. Fans took up their issues with directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata as well, but their opinions were not shared in anger.

No, that is far from Studio Ghibli’s style. What fans wanted was to see if others experienced the same issues they did, and that in and of itself is very Ghibli-esque. The company has always focused on the connected threads of humanity and nature, so this bonding experience is maybe the most on-brand thing for Studio Ghibli to evoke. Even if that does leave Princess Mononoke vulnerable to some low blows online…

Do you agree with any of these unpopular (if not downright controversial) opinions? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

R E S P E C T

The cat returns is too underrated and is better than a lot of the more popular titles — Sarah “Diddles”Bloomer🌹☕️🎨 (@sarahbloomer) April 13, 2020

Anti Sequel

might actually be a popular opinion but I’m glad Ghibli refuses to make sequels for their popular movies like Disney/dreamworks does. The story is done. What lies beyond the happy ending is up to the viewer, instead of stacking more problems and potentially ruining the og vision — Xiao Tong🦋 (@Velinxi) April 14, 2020

We Approve

i prefer the english dub of kiki’s where jiji talks again at the end…. listen i know him staying silent is some powerful message about their bond not needing words and/or her growing up and/or him finding a life for himself as a cat… but it’s just too sad for me LMAO IM WEAK — chelsea is sorry for mostly just posting acnh rn (@batshaped) April 13, 2020

Fighting Words?

Takahata’s movies are better than Miyazaki’s 😊 — Thomas Astruc (@Thomas_Astruc) April 13, 2020

Open Ended or…?

i hate almost every single ending they always feel unfinished and cliff hanging to me? sgjhSGRJ — Jubilee ❣️ (@16pxl) April 13, 2020

Princess MonoNOke

I’m not sure if this is unpopular or anything but I thought Mononoke dragged on a bit and wasn’t very good overall — Filthy Witness ✏️ (@_Cowardly_Lion_) April 13, 2020

Ow, That Stings