Studio Ghibli Fan Brings Nausicaa to Life with Stunning 3D Models

Studio Ghibli is diving into three dimensional art for the first time with their upcoming feature length film releasing later this year in Earwig and the Witch, but one artist has taken the opportunity prior to the movie's release to take the animation style and apply it to one of the studio's classic films in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind! Throughout the decades, Ghibli has more than earned its legendary reputation and even been honored by the Academy Awards by giving its magical film in Spirited Away by winning the Best Animated Picture award for that year!

Earwig and the Witch will mark a big departure for the studio, which has traditionally used two dimensional art work in bringing their magical worlds to life, usually focusing on a protagonist that hails from the world of the mundane. Nausicaa however was a very special movie for Ghibili overall as it was the first animated film that the animation house was specifically created for, adapting a long running manga series. So popular was Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind in fact that it has even gotten its own kabuki stage play in Japan, retelling the events of this drastically different anime world that helped create the legendary animated studio!

Twitter User Sketchfab shared this impressive three dimensional recreation of the one of the jaw dropping moments from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, showing how the upcoming film from Ghibli in Earwig and the Witch might look when it is released later this year:

Ghibli has ascended to the point where its animation has moved outside of the world of anime, with a museum of its own and even a theme park being created that will bring several of the animation studio's creations to life. Considered to be one of the greatest animation studios in the world today, we're always anxious to see what the future holds for Studio Ghibli with its upcoming movies in the form of Earwig and the Witch and How Do You Live!

