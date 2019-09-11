Win Tickets to See My Neighbor Totoro at Ghibli Fest 2019

When it comes to Studio Ghibli, there are some projects which everyone knows about. Spirited Away may be one of director Hayao Miyazaki’s most-recognizable films, but he has overseen plenty with the studio. Now, one of his earlier films is being brought to theaters in honor of Ghibli Fest 2019, and we have got your way in to see My Neighbor Totoro for free.

Thanks to GKIDS Films, fans can enter a contest to two two free tickets to see My Neighbor Totoro at their local theater. August 25 will see the film’s English dub version screen before the sub airs a day later. The dub will return on August 28, and you can check out local theaters screening the film near you.

If you want to enter the contest, you can do so through the embed below or at the link here. You can also find more information about My Neighbor Totoro below thanks to GKIDS Films’ official synopsis:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.”

Totoro 2019 – Comicbook