Studio Ghibli Channels Its Top Characters With New Perfume Line

If you have watched your share of Studio Ghibli movies, then you know the company has a number of top-tier heroines on deck. From Chihiro to Ponyo, the Ghibli film collection excels with its well-rounded female leads. For many fans growing up, all they wanted was to be like these Studio Ghibli heroines, and now a new collection is on the horizon which wants us to smell like our favs.

Yes, you did read that right. Studio Ghibli is about to drop a special collection of body sprays. The trio is being made in tandem with Fernanda, and each of them is based on a heroine from Studio Ghibli's film library.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

For instance, Kiki's Delivery Service has its own fragrance, and it is called Maria Regale. The body spray is based on the flowers and herbs found at Kiki's family home. The spray contains notes of pear, jasmine, and Lily of the Valley if you like floral scents.

As for the second body spray, it is based on Whisper of the Heart. The concoction is called Classic Tea and will put tea lovers at ease with its familiar smell. After all, it is a delicate blend of black tea, amber, and yuzu. And as for the third spray, it is based on Howl's Moving Castle. The scent is called White Bouquet and was inspired by the flowers found in Howl's secret garden. You will find notes of rose, cedar wood, and lily in this dignified spray, so this collection has a wide range of scents for fans.

The perfumes went on sale in Japan on July 29th, and you can order them online through Donguri Kyowkoku stores directly. For those outside of Japan, you can always browse secondhand markets for the perfume with some vetting. Right now, direct sales are retailing the Studio Ghibli perfumes at about $15 USD. So if you wanted to get the entire collection, well – we will not try to stop you.

Clearly, Studio Ghibli is branching out with this body spray line, and this merchandise is just some of many in the works. The anime brand has some of the most recognizable IPs in film, after all, so it can print money with plushes of Totoro and more. Right now, it seems Studio Ghibli is less focused on collectibles and more interested in box office returns. Last month, director Hayao Miyazaki returned from retirement to release his latest feature film after years of production. How Do You Live has already broken box office records overseas, and GKIDS has confirmed the film (titled The Boy and the Heron in English) will hit stateside theaters later this year.

HT – Sora News 24