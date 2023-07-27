Where to Binge Studio Ghibli's Best Movies

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest names in films and animation. The company is responsible for bringing movies like Spirited Away and Ponyo to life. Right now, Studio Ghibli is back in the headlines as it has a new movie in theaters under director Hayao Miyazaki. Its resurgence has netizens across the country interested in Studio Ghibli's catalog, so luckily for them, it has never been easier to stream most of the company's films.

With 24 movies under its belt, Studio Ghibli made the move to streaming a couple of years ago. In the United States, you can stream the majority of Studio Ghibli's movies on Max as the company signed an exclusive deal with the streaming service. If you are outside of the United States and Japan, then Netflix is your best bet. So for a full list of the Studio Ghibli projects available on streaming, you can find them below:

"Chihiro's family is moving to a New house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress, Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange New place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world." Princess Mononoke: "Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi and the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home, and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there."



: "Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl's magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl's wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world." Kiki's Delivery Service : "It is tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her New journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation."



: "When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a New home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece." Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind : "After a global war, the seaside kingdom known as the Valley of the Wind remains one of the last strongholds on Earth untouched by a poisonous jungle and the powerful insects that guard it. Led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, the people of the Valley engage in an epic struggle to restore the bond between humanity and Earth. "



"This animated tale is produced by Studio Ghibli, and directed and co-written by Isao Takahata, based on the folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Found inside a shining stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, a tiny girl grows rapidly into an exquisite young lady. The mysterious young princess enthralls all who encounter her – but ultimately she must confront her fate, the punishment for her crime." Castle in the Sky: "Castle in the Sky is a timeless story of courage and friendship, with stunning animation from acclaimed Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki. This high-flying adventure begins when Pazu, an engineer's apprentice, spies a young girl, Sheeta, floating down from the sky, held aloft by a glowing pendant. Both Sheeta and Pazu are searching for the legendary floating castle, Laputa, and they vow to travel there together to unravel the mystery of the luminous crystal. But their quest won't be easy, as soon they are being pursued by greedy air pirates, the military, and secret government agents, who all seek the power Sheeta alone can control"



: "When shy, artistic Anna travels to the seaside to stay with relatives, she stumbles upon an old mansion surrounded by marshes, and the mysterious young girl, Marnie, who lives there. The two girls instantly form a unique connection and friendship that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. As the days go by, a nearly magnetic pull draws Anna back to the Marsh House again and again, and she begins to piece together the truth surrounding her strange new friend." Whisper of the Heart: "When teenage schoolgirl Shizuku discovers the books she borrowed from the library were all previously checked out by the same person, her quest to find the mystery man leads to surprises and an unexpected romance."



"Join in the adventures of the quirky Yamada family -- from the hilarious to the touching -- brilliantly presented in a unique, visually striking comic strip style. Takashi Yamada and his wacky wife Matsuko, who has no talent for housework, navigate their way through the ups and downs of work, marriage, and family life with a sharp-tongued grandmother who lives with them, a teenage son who wishes he had cooler parents, and a pesty daughter whose loud voice is unusual for someone so small. Even the family dog has issues!" Porco Rosso: "When "Porco"-whose face has been transformed into that of a pig by a mysterious spell-infuriates a band of sky pirates with his aerial heroics, the pirates hire Curtis, a rival pilot, to "get rid" of him. On the ground, the two pilots compete for the affections of the beautiful Gina. But it is in the air where the true battles are waged."



"iro Horikoshi is fascinated by aviation but unable to become a pilot due to a medical condition. He moves to Tokyo in 1923, surviving the Great Kanto Earthquake to become a highly accomplished airplane designer. As rumors of war escalate, Jiro reunites with Nahoko, a young woman he met during the earthquake years earlier. The two fall deeply in love, just as Nahoko falls ill with tuberculosis. Inspired by visions of Italian aeronaut Caproni, Jiro must confront mounting tragedies with dignity in this epic tale of love and perseverance." Only Yesterday: "Having lived her whole life in the city, 27-year-old Taeko (Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) decides to visit her relatives in the countryside. As she travels, memories of her youth resurface and after meeting young farmer Toshio (Dev Patel, Slumdog Millionaire), she wonders if she's been true to the dreams of her childhood self."



: "A Japanese boy rescues a goldfish trapped in a jar in the ocean and brings it home. His new "pet," however, is an underwater wizard's headstrong daughter who sets out to become human and stay with her new friend, in this animated aquatic odyssey from Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki." Ocean Waves: "Taku and his best friend Yutaka are headed back to school for what looks like another uneventful year. But they soon find their friendship tested by the arrival of Rikako, a beautiful new transfer student from Tokyo whose attitude shifts wildly from flirty and flippant to melancholic. When Taku joins Rikako on a trip to Tokyo, the school erupts with rumors, and the three friends are forced to come to terms with their changing relationships."



"From acclaimed Japanese animation writer/director Isao Takahata comes this wildly entertaining "tale" of a raccoon community whose residents attempt to save their homes from being destroyed by urban developers. Joining together to master the magical art of shapeshifting, the clever critters embark on a wonderful mission to protect all that they hold dear." The Cat Returns: "Haru's average life is turned upside down after she rescues a cat who turns out to be a prince. In exchange for her help, Haru is whisked away to a magical world full of talking cats to marry the cat prince."



"As the fantastic realm of Earthsea is threatened with extinction, a young prince and a powerful wizard venture forth on a perilous quest to restore balance to the world before it's too late." The Secret World of Arrietty: "In a secret world hidden beneath the floorboards, little people called Borrowers live out of sight of humans. But when brave and tiny Arrietty is out gathering supplies, she is discovered by Shawn, a human boy, and they begin to form a friendship that blossoms into an extraordinary adventure."



"Yokohama, 1963. Japan is picking itself up from the devastation of World War II and preparing to host the Olympics. Against this backdrop of hope and change, a friendship begins to blossom between high school students Umi (Sarah Bolger) and Shun (Anton Yelchin)-but a buried secret from their past emerges to cast a shadow on the future and pull them apart." Earwig and the Witch: "Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted."



Now, you might be wondering what films from Studio Ghibli are unavailable online. Of course, the company's latest flick How Do You Live (also known as The Boy and the Heron) is only available in theaters in Japan. As for previous Studio Ghibli films, The Grave of the Fireflies is not available to stream. The 1988 film is known as one of the best war movies ever made, but it isn't streaming anywhere due to a publishing rights conflict. So if you want to watch the devastating feature, you will have to find a physical copy to bring home.

Do you have a favorite Studio Ghibli movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!