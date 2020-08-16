Ghibli Museum Prepares to Reopen with New Social Distancing Guidelines

As the pandemic continues across much of the globe, life is finding a new normal wherever you go. In Japan, the country is dealing with a recent uptick in cases, but some of its biggest attractions are set to reopen soon. One such place is the Studio Ghibli Museum, and the attraction is letting fans know its strict social distancing rules ahead of time.

According to a report by SoraNews24, the Ghibli Museum is hard at work preparing for its reopening. The museum has been closed for six months now after it shut down in late February to stem COVID-19. Now, it seems the park is ready to reopen after holding a test run in late July, and that means guests will have to abide by social distancing rules.

The Ghibli Museum has released a video for fans showing off its new safety measures, and one of them is an on-call cleaning crew. The people will be tasked with cleaning surfaces regularly with alcohol both indoors and outdoors.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Of course, some parts of the museum are hard to limit. One of these is the giant Catbus that children love to climb over and play on. To help mitigate any COVID-19 spread, the museum has limited the Catbus area to six kids at a time for five minutes only. The big plush will be cleaned thoroughly between groups, but the museum warns these steps may change later on.

The other big shift will happen in the Saturn Theater. The in-home cinema normally seats about 80 people, but that number will be halved at a minimum. Guests will need to sit one seat apart, and they will have their temperatures screened before entering. With masks heavily encouraged, the Ghibli Museum team are hoping to reopen smoothly. But as everything is with this pandemic, the museum won't know how to best accommodate guests until it starts letting them inside.

Would you be willing to go to the Ghibli Museum under these circumstances? Or are you saving your trip for the post-pandemic world? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

