Studio Pierrot Wants ‘Black Clover’ To Be The New ‘Naruto’

Studio Pierrot is famously known for their work with the Bleach, Naruto, Boruto and Twin Star Exorcist series’. However, they soon might be known for another new animated production called Black Clover. The series is already being compared to other Shonen franchises such as One Piece and Fairy Tail, despite the series yet to premiere. In addition, the studio has already said that they want and expect Black Clover to be the next Naruto, as the two anime have a similar fan base.

Set to be released in October, the anime is being directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Itsuko Takeda, and Kumiko Tokunaga also overseeing its creation. Studio Pierrot is awfully confident in its new production, especially as Black Clover’s manga series is still fairly new as well, with it beginning in 2015. However, the manga has amassed an enormous following in such a short time, which does explain the studio’s confidence. Although, to say that Black Clover will be the next Naruto is a pretty big claim.

Welp, Shueisha said it themselves that they want Black Clover to be the next Naruto. (Square). Take that as you will. pic.twitter.com/1q1xbProtd — Sakaki (@kiirobon) September 5, 2017

Black Clover’s manga was originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with the story being about a young boy who was born abnormal. The boy is named Asta, and he strangely has no magical powers, which is unheard of in his world, however; that doesn’t discourage him. Asta and his best friend Yuno grew up at an orphanage in the Clover Kingdom, however; Yuno is quite different to Asta. Yuno, unlike Asta, is a magical prodigy, helping Asta in his dream of becoming Wizard King. Asta does, in fact, realize that he does have some powers called “Anti-Magic,” which helps him in his ambitions.

Prior to Studio Pierrot’s claims, Black Clover was one of the most highly anticipated series’ sets to premiere this year. However; since Studio Pierrot’s claims of the show being the next Naruto, anime and Black Clover manga fans have found a new level of excitement.