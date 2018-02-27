Android 21 Confirmed For ‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’

Android 21 was one of the biggest additions to the Dragon Ball lore and fandom from Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ as fans fell in love with her design, from Akira Toriyama himself, and role as a villainess in the story.

The popularity has seem to bore more fruit as now Android 21 is joining Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the card-battle arcade game in Japan.

#21 will be joining in Universe Mission 2. pic.twitter.com/JIwEyWMe01 — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) February 25, 2018

To commemorate Android 21’s inclusion into the new Universe Mission 2, which also includes Ultra Instinct Goku, Jiren, new character from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Fu, and Future Trunks, is a new render for the character which shows a new side of the character.

Developed by Dimps, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene. The update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time, and additions to the lore like Super Saiyan 3 Bardock.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, and a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.