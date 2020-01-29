Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Synopsis for Season 2 Special

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has done something which many felt was impossible. When the promotional anime was announced, fans were left uncertain how the outlandish story would work on the small screen. As it turns out, the anime has done well enough to warrant a second season, and the first synopsis for the new arc has come to light.

Recently, fans got an update on the start of season two as it will come in thee form of a special. The episode is slated to debut in late February, and Dragon Ball Heroes shared its first synopsis of the episode. Thanks to fan Dragon Ball Hype, the blurb was translated, and it teases a huge fight between some familiar faces.

“Dark King, Mechikabura releases his evil aura. Trunks Xeno and Vegito Xeno confront him. As the Time Patrol and Dark Demon Realm get into a fierce battle, Iowa is standing before the space-time rift with a baby in her arms. A new battle starts now, the blurb reads.

SDBH – Special Episode: “Decisive Battle! Time Patrol VS Dark King!”

Releases February 23rd, 2020.

As you cans see above, a promo image has been out for the special, and it is is crowded one. You can see Super Saiyan God Trunks to the lefthand side with Super Saiyan 4 Vegito above him. They appear to be taking on the dark king, and there’s no denying the villain’s strength. If this guy can hold off both Trunks and Vegito at the same time, then he is on another level.

If you’re wanting to catch this special ASAP, you can go ahead and mark your calendars. The episode will debut on February 23 in Japan, so there is less than a month left to go!

