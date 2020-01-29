Epic LEGO Build Brings Dragon Ball's World Martial Arts Tournament to Life

When it comes to LEGO, it seems like you can do it all. From pre-made builds to custom kits, fans of the building blocks can create pretty much anything. Of course, that doesn't stop fans from pitching their own would-be builds to LEGO, and it seems one has gone live that Dragon Ball fans are downright begging for.

Over on Reddit, the build went live when a user known as CaptainJuucie shared their take on a favorite Dragon Ball moment. The LEGO build brings the World Martial Arts Tournament to life, and it puts Tien back in the spotlight.

As you can see below, the custom build has a complex design though it looks simple. The building behind the tournament stage has a flat roof with various decorations on the side. A pair of ornate gates lead into the battle area, and that is where Tien is fighting Jackie Chun.

The battle shows the miniature figures in action. A slew of other minifigs can be seen crowding the stage as they spectate the fight before them. The stage itself is pretty straightforward, and fans admit they'd be happy to add this build to their own LEGO collection.

Of course, Toei Animation and Shueisha haven't signed a deal with LEGO as far as anyone knows. Builds like this will have to be done in your personal time, but CaptainJuucie proves such ideas can come to life. In the past, they have shown their throwback Dragon Ball takes with custom kits including King Piccolo and Shenron. So if LEGO gets its hands on a license in the future, this creator's brain is worth picking.

Would you like to nab this Dragon Ball LEGO set? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

