Watch: Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Releases Second Episode

Although it might be quite a while before we see new episodes of the official Dragon Ball anime series, the spirit of the anime is continuing to live on through the promotional anime series for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade game in Japan. With a new expansion, Big Bang Mission, introducing a new multiverse threatening villain, the promotional anime series is getting far more enticing with each new episode as it continues through its second season. After a great debut episode bringing the Gods of Destruction into the fray, the second episode has taken this further.

After quite a wait, Episode 2 of the Big Bang Mission season has now gone live and is titled “Fu’s Plan! The threat of the fearsome universe tree!” This episode continues the cliffhanger teasing a battle between Beerus and Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and introduces Krillin and the other Earthlings of Universe to alternate universe versions of Goku and Vegeta.

The synopsis for the episode teases as not only what happens in the episode, but sets the stage for what’s to come, “Goku and Co. confront Beerus in an all-out war, but they’re nothing before his huge power. In the tense atmosphere, Goku: Xeno and Co. appear. After being told by them, Goku and co. look up and see that the roots of a huge tree have covered the sky, and Fu is with a ‘black bird.’”

The first episode of the new season introduced the Z Fighters to Xeno Trunks, who plays a huge role in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Heroes series. Xeno Trunks had been held back during the events of the Prison Planet arc seen in the first season, but now he’s returned to play a key role alongside the also returning Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno of that same universe’s Time Patrol.

This new episode also kicks off a brief rematch between Goku and Beerus, but will most likely only leave fans wanting more. But seeing it in action here, albeit for a short time, does tease what kind of fight the two can have in the main series someday! But what do you think?

How are you feeling about Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime so far? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the second season? Hope Goku and Beerus have an official rematch later down the line?