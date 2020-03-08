Super Dragon Ball Heroes Will Answer Whether Goku Can Defeat Beerus Now

One of the many reasons fans were sad to see Dragon Ball Super's anime come to an end after the Tournament of Power was that it seemed like it was just scratching the surface of an idea that had fans excited all the way back with Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. When the God of Destruction Beerus made his debut and fans learned that there were gods and angels in the Dragon Ball world, this opened up a number of possibilities for Goku to grow in strength and impressiveness. Especially because we have been waiting on a rematch between Goku and Beerus all this time.

The official Dragon Ball Super anime might not be capitalizing on this idea, but it's not exactly being left on the table as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is tackling it with the second season of its promotional anime series with the Big Bang Mission arc. With this arc, fans will see Goku taking on Beerus for their long awaited rematch and finally answer whether or not Goku is finally on Beerus' level.

The first episode of the anticipated second season of the promotional anime has finally made its debut, and with it introduced a new godly entity to the seventh universe. This entity, Tokitoki, is a magical bird that oversees all time and space, and the Gods of Destruction see it as a threat as Beerus predicted this bird would arrive and destroy the multiverse.

SDBH: Big Bang Mission Episode 1 - Goku & Vegeta Transforming to Blue. Goku Vs Beerus in Episode 2. pic.twitter.com/XGhjRjGSte — Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) March 5, 2020

As Goku now wants to protect this bird thanks to the arrival of Future Trunks explaining the situation, he and the other Z Fighters now are standing up to Beerus and the other gods and are preparing for battle with the next episode of the anime. With Goku's upgrade to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and beyond since his first fight against Beerus, now we'll know whether or not he has trained and leveled up enough to stand a chance.

Then again as Beerus wasn't exactly going all out the last time, there's no guarantee he'll do the same here. And if he does, what kind of power difference between the two we'll we see? What do you think? Does Goku stand a better chance against Beerus now? Or will Beerus wipe the floor with him again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

