Dragon Ball Heroes Brings the Fight to Universe 7 in Latest Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been thrilling Dragon Ball fans with its fantastical takes on big multiverse-spanning battles, which are unrestrained by the confines of continuity. Seeing Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku and Vegeta discover their own counterparts in the time patrol, or travel to different universes from the Tournament of Power arc (and beyond) has been a novel expansion of the Dragon Ball Universe – but now the fight has come home.

Episode 12 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes sees the “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc bring said war to Goku and Vegeta’s doorstep, as Hearts, the arc’s big bad, brings his evil group the Core Area Warriors to Universe 7. In fact, as promised, Hearts warps his new energy-siphoning, god-killing weapon the Universe Seed into the skies above Earth itself. That instantly brings out the various members of the Dragon Ball Z-Fighters, with Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo and Android 17 all step onto the battlefield to greet the Core Area Warriors.

The fight for Universe 7 sees Super Saiyan Vegeta get a rematch against the two evil android members of the Core Area Warriors, Oren and Kamin, who also test their mettle against Piccolo and a rival artificial humanoid, No. 17. Meanwhile, Goku tries to once again take the fight straight to Hearts, on to find that the villain’s intense psychic powers still outclass his Super Saiyan abilities. Soon it’s Vegeta and Future Trunks teaming up for a rematch with the Resurrected Zamasu, who is definitely on the warpath against the Saiyans who destroyed him, during Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga”.

Ultimately the episode ends in an ominous stalemate, with The Core Area warriors regrouping to take on a stronger resistance than they initially anticipated. Oren and Kamin merge into their fused form, while Hearts reveals the power of his full form. It’s clear that the next round of battle will be even more intense, with both the Z-Fighters and Core Area Warriors looking like they’re respectively ready to go all out!

