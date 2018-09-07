‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Unleashes the Power of SSB Kaio-ken Vegito

The third episode of Bandai’s promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime has gone live, and introduced a cool new level of power for the already powerful Vegito fusion as it featured the debut of Vegito’s Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken state.

After fighting the Evil Saiyan leaves Vegito struggling, he transforms into Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken in order to match Cumber’s high level of power.

In order to save Future Trunks from Cumber’s clutches at the beginning of the episode, Vegito transforms into Super Saiyan Blue. Cumber still has more power in store and manages to keep even Super Saiyan Blue Vegito at bay. When his dark ki proves to be too strong, Vegito transforms into his Kaio-ken state in order to match Cumber’s strength.

This still isn’t enough, unfortunately, when Cumber unleashes a giant ball of Ki. Vegito manages to push it back with a Final Kamehameha Wave and this doesn’t deter Cumber. In fact, this only makes Cumber more excited about how strong his opponent is and leads him to unleash an old franchise item, the artificial full moon.

Cumber uses his artificial full moon to transform into a Golden Great Ape, and is happy to crush Vegito with his own hands. His power as the Golden Great Ape is immense, and a single mouth blast from the beast hits Vegito hard enough to split him back into Goku and Vegeta. Now Goku and Vegeta are running out of options as Great Ape Cumber continues his onslaught on the Prison Planet.

Episode 3 of the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime is titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.