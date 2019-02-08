‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Eugeo’s Next Big Battle

Sword Art Online‘s third season is midway through the action packed Alicization Rising arc, and Kirito and Alice found themselves in a precarious situation as they now have to climb several stories up the outside wall of the Central Cathedral. This means Eugeo is fighting along inside.

The end of the latest episode saw Eugeo come across his next Integrity Knight opponent, a mysterious man in a bath. The preview for the next episode sees Eugeo in a fierce battle with this mysterious new opponent.

Episode 18 of the series is titled “The Legendary Hero,” and that specifically refers to this new Integrity Knight. Officially desinated as Bercouli Synthesis One, there’s a sense that this is one of the strongest Integrity Knights in the entire Cathedral. Eugeo has come across him while he was bathing, and his confidence already seemed to give this away as he asked Eugeo to wait a bit as he recouperates from a long journey.

Also, since he’s the Integrity Knight waiting for Kirito and Eugeo on such a high floor of the Central Cathedral, he will be stronger than many of the knights they have faced before. Bercouli’s skills seem tough to beat as well considering Eugeo’s handling of them in the preview, but that’s most likely not all there is to his skills. Eugeo and Kirito have struggled against the other Integrity Knights as a tag team, so now there’s a question of whether or not Eugeo by himself can handle someone even stronger.

The series has also revealed a batch of images from Episode 18, and you can check them out below:

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

