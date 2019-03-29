‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Kirito v Administrator Fight

Sword Art Online: Alicization will soon be reaching the end of its second cour of episodes, which will round out the intense Alicization Uniting arc as Kirito and the others have begun to face off against Administrator. After the last episode showed off the scope of Administrator’s power as she easily defeated Cardinal, Alice, and Eugeo’s sword form, Kirito is now left alone to fight her.

Episode 24 will finally have the two have a solo battle, and the preview for this climactic fight looks back on Kirito’s life with Eugeo in this new virtual world as he prepares to put his life on the line.

Episode 24 of the series is titled “My Hero,” and much like the special trailer recapping the events of the third season so far, this preview for the final episode of this arc does not give away too much about what’s going to happen. Luckily, the loosely translated synopsis for the episode teases that Kirito will be dual wielding once more as he unleashes his full Aincrad Style fury on Administrator.

This is far from the end of the Alicization arc, as there’s a whole new wave of stories to come, and while this is the final episode of this second cour fans are waiting to find out whether or not the third season will continue. There will be a short break in its schedule following this, but early reports have had Alicization be the longest anime arc yet. But more information will most likely be revealed following this episode.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

