Sword Art Online: Alicization Drops Hilarious New Commercial For… Ramen?!

Sword Art Online will be returning to the airwaves this month with the second half of its third season, exploring the storyline dubbed “War of Underworld“. To celebrate this release, as well as lend its anime style to help sell a product, SAO has created a brand new commercial in a partnership with Cup Noodles that incorporate both Kirito and Alice besieged by monsters. Though this may certainly seem like a strange crossover, the commercial itself looks as if it was pulled straight from the anime franchise.

This Reddit User managed to find this Sword Art Online commercial that has Kirito offering Alice a Cup of Noodles in order to help her prepare for the oncoming brutal fight with some flying monstrosities in this dangerous, virtual world:

Ramen has had a big role in a lot of different anime franchises, not just Sword Art Online with this commercial. Naruto constantly considers ramen to be his snack of choice in between ninja missions. Other anime franchises such as One Piece and the video game Final Fantasy XV have also managed to either create commercials of their own or even manage to incorporate Cup Noodles into an actual side quest during their game!

If you want to catch up with the third season of the series before the second half returns later this October, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”