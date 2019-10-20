Sword Art Online Shares ‘War of Underworld’ Ending Theme

Sword Art Online: Alicization has continued with the second episode of the new War of Underworld arc, and with the second episode comes the ethereal new ending theme for the series. Focused on Alice, who takes the center stage this arc as Kirito has been put out of commission, the new ending theme sequence features the song, “unlasting,” as performed by LiSA. The singer has been featured in many of the Sword Art Online seasons thus far, and most recently was featured in the opening theme for Alicization before it went on hiatus.

You can check out the new ending theme in the video below, and it joins the new opening theme for the War of Underworld arc, “Resolution,” as performed by Haruka Tomatsu. Each of the new sequences reflects the darker tone of War of Underworld thus far, and there’s no telling just how much darker things are going to get as the season continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. Thankfully there’s plenty of time to get acquainted with the new arc as it has been confirmed to run for 23 episodes. There’s going to be a break in the two cours for this arc as well, so there’s even more time than ever to catch up with Season 3 of the series before it’s all over.

War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”