‘Sword Art Online’ Finally Brings Asuna to Gun Gale Online

Gun Gale Online was a fun diversion into a new world in Sword Art Online‘s second season (which later inspired a full spin-off series), but fans noticed how the main heroine, Asuna, missed out on the game herself.

But with the premiere of the third season, Sword Art Online: Alicization has finally brought Asuna to Gun Gale Online and fans see just how effective she can be here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with a whole new look for the fan-favorite heroine, the season premiere reveals that Asuna fights much like Kirito does. Just as how Kirito was able to translate his Sword Art Online skills into GGO thanks to the Photon Sword, Asuna is able to do the same. When fighting against a squad of player-killers, Asuna and Kirito run in with their Photon Swords and rip through the enemy team.

Asuna whips her sword around much like her rapier, and deflects many bullets before making her mark. The time spent in Gun Gale Online is short in the first episode, but there’s a tease that more will come. It turns out Sinon actually enlisted Kirito and Asuna’s help with this squad of player killers as they will have a strategy no usual Gun Gale Online player would be able to counter.

Asuna’s Gun Gale Online action has already proven to be as properly as the strange new world Kirito finds himself in the first half of the episode, and fans are definitely wanting to see what comes next. Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.