Sword Art Online Creator Sends Thanks to Fans For the New Years

Sword Art Online’s third season has taken things in a brand new direction, with the normal protagonist Kirito finding himself in a coma following the first half of the Alicization arc, with the War of Underworld ramping things up a notch with Alice in charge of the franchise. In honor of the arrival of 2020, the creator of Sword Art Online, Reki Kawahara, has given fans of the virtual world a big “thank you” for their support in making the anime the juggernaut that it has become today.

Twitter User SAO_Wikia shared the translation from Kawahara, with the creator not only showing his appreciation to all of the fans, but also promising that the franchise will have some great new things coming down the pike for the new year and continue to give us entirely new adventures for Kirito and company:

Kawahara thanks his readers for supporting all of his series. And he hopes to be able to release the Progressive seventh floor story next year. https://t.co/i4CrJW00xp — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) December 31, 2019

War of Underworld is described as such:

“Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend. As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight.

“Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”