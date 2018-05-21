‘Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale’ Sub, Dub Added To Hulu

Sword Art Online is set to make a comeback this year, and it just got a lot easier to go through the series. Thanks to Hulu, the franchise’s first feature film is just a click away, so it is time to make room for an impromptu anime binge.

Yes, that’s right! Hulu is streaming the English dubbed and subbed takes of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. Either version can be streamed for free on Hulu so long as you have an account, and you can avoid those pesky commercials if you happen to have a paid subscription with the site.

You can check out Hulu’s landing page for the film here.

Hulu can be your one-stop destination for all things Sword Art Online if you are wanting to go through the entire franchise. The website has the anime’s first and second seasons available for streaming right now. With careful planning, you can finish the whole series just in time for the debut of season three this fall.

If you have not kept up with Sword Art Online‘s debut film, you can catch up on the title now. The synopsis can be read below:

‘The NerveGear, the world’s first dedicated full-dive device developed by the genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba in 2022…a revolutionary machine that opened up infinite possibilities for the world of VR (Virtual Reality). 4 years later…. A next-generation, wearable multi-device called the Augma has been released to compete with the NerveGear’s successor, the Amusphere. A cutting-edge machine boasting the ability to enhance AR (Augmented Reality) to the maximum, the Augma offers a safe, user-friendly experience, as it can be used while the player is awake, making it an instant hit. Its most popular title is an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma, “Ordinal Scale (a.k.a. OS).”

Kirito is about to join Asuna and the others as an Ordinal Scale player, but they’re about to find out that it isn’t all fun and games…”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Will you be heading over to Hulu to check out Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale?