‘Sword Art Online’ Shows Off New Fashion Collection

Sword Art Online fans are waiting for the series’ major comeback this year, and since the wait is getting so tough fans are looking to celebrate their love of the series in new ways.

Inspired by the colors and fashions of the series, Sword Art Online is releasing a new fashion line featuring slick looking cardigans, watches, and shoes to make a full outfit worthy of the series.

Fashion line SuperGroupies has announced a collaboration with Sword Art Online in celebration of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. Kirito themed items are each grey and black and come in cardigans, special shoes, and a watch which features a minute hand inspired by his Dark Repulser.

Asuna inspired gear is inversely red and white, but her inspired watch comes with a minute hand inspired by the Lambent Light with her cardigan and shoes embroidered with Knights of the Blood motifs.

SuperGroupies is currently taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find here with more images of the full collection), with shipments beginning in August. Each watch will run fans 17,800 yen (about $161 USD), each cardigan is 12,800 yen (about $116 USD), and each pair of shoes will run for 9,800 yen (about $89 USD).

The third season of Sword Art Online is scheduled to begin in October, and is set to adapt the Alicization arc, which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. In 2026, Kirito is offered a job with Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

Bringing Kirito in to act as a human influence on AI, he finds that Rath had already trapped a child’s soul in the machinery. When Kirito was brought out of the machine, Rath blocked his memories of his time in Underworld, but Kirito learns there are many who want him to keep quiet about his time with the AI, a child named Alice.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

