‘Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale’ DVD Includes NSFW Clip Of Asuna

If you were planning to buy Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, then you better be 18-years-old. The film’s home video is now out in Japan, and it features a very NSFW scene featuring Asuna.

Just as previous reports suggested, Ordinal Scale has a bonus scene featuring the girl’s nipples. The clip takes place when Asuna is shown bathing, and the film’s theatrical release covered the girl up with some soapy water. However, Ordinal Scale‘s unrated special features went the extra mile to show off everything.

Fans learned Ordinal Scale might free Asuna’s nipples earlier this year. Director Tomohiko Ito did an interview where he admitted the film’s Blu-ray would have a more detailed bath scene with Asuna. He continued, explaining that two versions of the scene were animated, but the one featuring nipples had to be cut for rating purposes.

Ito went on to say the nip-slip would be “refined” for home video, and it seems like the director kept his word. The film’s sound director had also confirmed the scene would be added, tweeting, “You can properly see [them]!”

Of course, there are some fans who feel uncomfortable about the girl’s skin being shown off. Asuna does have a young appearance, and she debuted in Sword Art Online at just 15. By the time Ordinal Scale takes place, the heroine is barely 18, so the legality of the scene is not the issue. Rather, it’s just the fandom’s preference giving them the heebie-jeebies.

For those who are unfamiliar, Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale centers around the Augma, an enhanced AR device that allows fans to jump into the world of Ordinal Scale, an ARMMORPG that has taken the world by storm. Series heroes Kirito and Asuna are set to dive into the latest craze, but they might not be prepared for what they’re in for.

Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale hits Blu-ray and DVD on December 19, 2017. It’s available to pre-order now.

