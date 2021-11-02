Sword Art Online Creator Explains Why Next Movie Skips Fan Favorite Progressive Arc

Sword Art Online‘s creator explained why the next Sword Art Online Progressive movie is skipping over a fan favorite arc! Sword Art Online’s TV series might currently be on hold for now while the light novels get further ahead in the story, but the franchise is continuing with a feature length adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive. The first film in the series taking on the Aria of a Starless Night arc of the spin-off has now launched in theaters in Japan, and thus the franchise has confirmed that another Sword Art Online Progressive movie is already in the works.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is officially scheduled for a release next year in Japan, and what surprised fans most about the announcement was not that the movie was already in the works for a release next year, but that the title of the movie suggests that the adaptations of the Progressive spin-off series will be skipping from the events of Volume 1 of the original light novels to Volume 4 of the series. But series creator Reki Kawahara took to Twitter to clear up the situation and explained why the next movie is jumping forward a bit. Some of the earlier elements just aren’t complete yet.

https://twitter.com/kunori/status/1455173035850305547?s=20

As Kawahara explains to fans, “If you’ve read the original SAO Progressive novel, you might be wondering “what about Rondo, Concerto, and Barcarolle?” Due to various circumstances, such as the Elf War Quest not being completed yet, we decided to adapt the Scherzo volume instead. I’m sure it’ll be a great, satisfying movie, so look forward to it.” So it seems some things behind the scenes and the Elf War Quest of the Progressive spin-off still being unfinished means that the next movie will be jumping ahead to the arc from Volume 4.

This has some fans worried about what to expect in the next movie since Scherzo of a Dark Dusk does hinge on the events of the previous novels to make total sense, but it remains to be seen how it all shakes out when the full movie releases in Japan next year! As for the first movie, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night is currently slated for a release in North America this December. But what do you think of the next movie skipping some material? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!