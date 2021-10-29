Sword Art Online Progressives Goes Back to the Beginning With New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has gone all the way back to the beginning with its newest trailer! While the TV anime series is getting ready for its next step in the future, the franchise is taking a step back with its newest movie release. Adapting Reki Kawahara’s official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, this newest movie will be going all the way back to when it first began for Asuna and Kirito in Aincrad and showcase more of its events from Asuna’s side of the story.

This is especially the case for the newest trailer of the series that highlights the biggest moment of the Aincrad arc where the Game Master had told all of those within the game that they would be trapped there forever unless the climb their way through all the floors and complete the game. But this time, we get to see more of how Asuna had reacted to receiving such devastating news rather than Kirito like in the original series. You can check out the newest trailer below:

Funimation is releasing Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters and on IMAX screens on December 3 for fans in the United States and Canada (with tickets going on sale November 5), December 9 in Australia and New Zealand (with tickets going on sale November 9), and will also be coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. They describe the film as such:

“This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

