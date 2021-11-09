Sword Art Online Movie Reveals New Key Visual





Sword Art Online might have brought its television series to a close with Alicization and War of Underworld but the series is set to return via the silver screen with Sword Art Online Progessive: Aria Of A Starless Night. The movie, which is a prequel that takes place during the events of the first season, will hit theaters in North America and around the world next month and has shared a new key visual that gives us a look at some of the fan-favorite characters in Kirito and Asuna.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the brand new key visual for Progessive: Aria of a Starless Night, which takes us into the past of the series and the events that got the Isekai series started with its first season:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night



If you’re unfamiliar with Sword Art Online’s next movie, the official description reads as such:

“This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

Are you hyped for the return of Kirito and Asuna to the big screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sword Art Online.