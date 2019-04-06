‘Sword Art Online’ Star Warns Fans of “Heavy” Upcoming Toonami Episode

Sword Art Online may currently be in the midst of a hiatus as the third season of the series will be returning in October, but the English dub of the series is just getting started on Toonami. After a glitch set the schedule back a week, Toonami is gearing up to air two episodes of the series back to back for its April 6 broadcast. But, one of those episodes is particularly…intense.

The next Toonami broadcast of the series will be featuring an intense scene of sexual violence, and Sword Art Online star Brandon Winckler took to Twitter to make sure Toonami fans are ready for what’s to come.

Winckler, who voices Eugeo in the English dub, shared the following warning for the heavy content coming in tonight’s broadcast, “Tonight’s episodes of #SwordArtOnline will be very heavy content wise.. so please use discretion. These episodes are also very important to Eugeo and his character development. I hope you will still join us tonight. Only on #Toonami.”

Episode 10 of the series features an intense scene depicting sexual violence and sparked a heated controversy among fans of the series when it first premiere. The series even received a more censored version on streaming services following the original release, so fans have been curious as to how the Toonami broadcast would be tackling this particular episode.

But with its late night screening, officially premiering at 12:00 AM EST on April 7, and this warning from Winckler, hopefully fans will have prepared for this particular content (or even decide to skip this airing altogether). But as Winckler advises, it’s best to use discretion when viewing this particular episode.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

