‘Sword Art Online’ Sets Up Huge Duel With New Cliffhanger

Sword Art Online is toeing through its third season, and it looks like one of its first big battles is coming through. After all, Kirito is ready to fight, and his opponent isn’t someone fans should scoff at.

This week, Sword Art Online: Alicization proved it is ready to get serious. Kirito and Eugeo are enrolled in the Sword Mastery Academy, but their entry has not been without controversy. The pair have made enemies, and Volo Levantein wants to put Kirito in his place.

As fans could see, Sword Art Online pushed audiences into a tizzy when season three put Kirito against Volo Levantein. The noble thinks he rules the Sword Mastery Academy as is, but even Volo can see how talented Kirito is. In a bid to prove his own worth, Volo set a trap that would force Kirito to duel him, and the latter took the bait.



“Don’t do it, Kirito. Volo’s powerful. It’s too dangerous,” Kirito’s friend pleads after the boy is confronted by Volo. However, the hero decides he will give the older student what he wants.

“I’ll leave the method up to you, Lord Levantein. After all, I’m the one being published.”

For readers of Sword Art Online, they will know how this big feud goes down. Volo is a strong person to duel, but Kirito does retain his strength from his previous virtual reality excursions. The hero may have lost other pieces of his life, but Kirito knows how to fight. So, when Volo begins his half-cocked match, he is met with plenty resistance. In fact, Kirito is able to nab an upper hand when he uses his Vertical Square, and he might have won the whole match if it weren’t stopped by Azurika in the light novels.

