Sword Art Online Season 3 Drops New English Subbed Trailer

This October, fans will return to the world of Sword Art Online once again to finish out the Alicization arc with the third season’s “War Of Underworld“. The trailer, showing off a catatonic Kirito and an eye patch wearing Alice, seems to ratchet up the stakes even higher as the events of the previous episodes come together. Though the trailer had been released earlier, this release marks the first time some convenient English subs have been added to let fans know exactly what the characters are saying if they’re not fluent in Japanese or have a translator at the ready.

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared the first English subbed trailer for the second half of the third season, War of Underworld:

“I’m about to fight for a cause that I wanted.” Alice steels her resolve as the fires of war arrive on Underworld’s doorstep in the exciting second part of “Sword Art Online Allicization”! “War of Underworld” begins October 2019!https://t.co/VBdVckOufE — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) July 24, 2019

What appears to make this second half so different is that Kirito’s attempt at making contact with the outside world has seemingly left him in a catatonic state, leaving the duties of the main protagonist to Alice. Whether or not the former “main man” will manage to wake up later on in the second half of the third season is yet to be seen, but we’re sure the former “black swordsman” will be waking up once again for more virtual exploits.

What do you think of Sword Art Online’s new English subbed trailer for the upcoming War of Underworld arc? What do you hope to see during the second half dropping later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.